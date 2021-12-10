Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $129,754,391.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. 12,855,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,023. The company has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

