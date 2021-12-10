Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Walmart by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Walmart by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT remained flat at $$138.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 219,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,082. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $386.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

