Waltonchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.12 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $82.13 million and $43.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,040,954 coins and its circulating supply is 78,319,922 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.