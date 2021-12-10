Warburg Research Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.40. United Internet has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($44.20).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.