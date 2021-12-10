Warburg Research Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.40. United Internet has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($44.20).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

