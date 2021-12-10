Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 813,636 shares.The stock last traded at $133.09 and had previously closed at $132.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

