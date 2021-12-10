Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,076.51

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,076.51 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.53). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($13.59), with a volume of 6,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Water Intelligence in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective for the company.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.51. The stock has a market cap of £199.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81.

In other Water Intelligence news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.65), for a total value of £590,000 ($782,389.60).

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.