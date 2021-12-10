Waves Enterprise Market Cap Achieves $11.64 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

