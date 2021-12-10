WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $957.23 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $957.23 million and $252.72 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034619 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,819,335,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,864,449,977 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.