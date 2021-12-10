WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

