WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 171,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 86,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

EWG opened at $32.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

