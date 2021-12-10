Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) recently:

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

12/8/2021 – Avid Bioservices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/2/2021 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 548,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,023. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

