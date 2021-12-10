Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):

12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.17).

12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($5.97) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 484 ($6.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 490 ($6.50) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 490 ($6.50). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.83) to GBX 450 ($5.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 390 ($5.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 605 ($8.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 414 ($5.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 530 ($7.03) to GBX 550 ($7.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 438.65 ($5.82). The stock had a trading volume of 19,648,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,513,434. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.36.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

