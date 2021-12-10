Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camtek (CAMT)

Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

12/3/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Camtek was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Camtek was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

