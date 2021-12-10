Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Mesa Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

12/1/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

11/29/2021 – Mesa Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Mesa Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

10/13/2021 – Mesa Air Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of MESA stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,619. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

