Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) CFO Acquires $183,000.00 in Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WMK traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $62.04. 66,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,597. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.