WELL Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, WELL has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $20,110.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00210586 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.