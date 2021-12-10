Wells Fargo & Company Increases Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $65.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of AVNT opened at $55.08 on Friday. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avient by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

