Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter.

FXC stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

