Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.85% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

PALL opened at $168.37 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

