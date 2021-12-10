Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 263,334 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 288.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Gogo worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 71.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $13.49 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

