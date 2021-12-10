Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

