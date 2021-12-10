Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 901,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
