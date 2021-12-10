Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. 901,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

