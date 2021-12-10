WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $124.52 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00021329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.