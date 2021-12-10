West Family Investments Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $611.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.