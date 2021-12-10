WeTrust Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $101.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00207699 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

