WFA of San Diego LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,150. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

