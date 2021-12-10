WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. 104,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

