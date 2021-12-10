WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 490,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 105.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 140.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

