WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Raised to $19.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

