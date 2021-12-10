William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Good Food in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGF. Truist initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $7.11 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.