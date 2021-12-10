WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.