Wing Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $14.68 or 0.00030956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,281,775 coins and its circulating supply is 2,156,775 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

