Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading 0% Higher

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

Winpak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

