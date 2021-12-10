Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 9,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

