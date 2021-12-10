Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $247.71

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.71 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.32). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.29), with a volume of 907,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.11. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

