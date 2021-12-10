Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $138.23 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

