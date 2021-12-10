Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $14.65 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

