Woodcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $66,463.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $556,662.09 and $66,463.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08331835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00319619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00937555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00078209 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.12 or 0.00406386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00278929 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

