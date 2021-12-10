Wownero (WOW) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $7.16 million and $20,024.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056727 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

