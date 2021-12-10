WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($18.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.84) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.78) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.32) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.00) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.39).

WPP opened at GBX 1,098.50 ($14.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 748.65 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,121 ($14.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,044.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,001.45.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

