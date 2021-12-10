Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,828.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $461,083.83 and approximately $19,828.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $7.03 or 0.00014668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.