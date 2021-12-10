Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,601.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $433.48 or 0.00891812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $832,705.72 and $12,601.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

