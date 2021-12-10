WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in WW International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.27 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

