Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Financial Contrast

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xperi and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. iSun has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.82%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Xperi.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 12.66% 26.38% 14.39% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.34 $146.76 million $1.29 15.51 iSun $21.05 million 3.44 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -21.13

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats iSun on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

