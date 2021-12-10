XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $169.97 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.04 or 0.08231745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.92 or 1.00196412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 263,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 232,809,378 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

