Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.37. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 324,942 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 465.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

