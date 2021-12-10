XYO One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.20 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $444.35 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00209022 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.