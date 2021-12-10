Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Shares Down 2.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.87). Approximately 3,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.29) to GBX 540 ($7.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.