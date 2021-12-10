Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Up 4.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.23. 10,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,078,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,121,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

